Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,272 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,212 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.15, for a total value of $1,216,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,582,676.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 7,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total transaction of $3,020,921.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,831,734.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 876,377 shares of company stock worth $330,177,910. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $416.00.

Shares of NYSE MA traded down $8.29 during trading on Thursday, reaching $341.28. 7,361,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,762,506. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $371.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $368.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $281.20 and a 52-week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

