Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 15,552 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,552 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $4,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 263.3% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 545 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC increased its position in Altria Group by 120.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Altria Group by 158.2% during the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Altria Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MO shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.75.

NYSE MO traded up $0.96 on Thursday, hitting $51.04. 8,699,946 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,302,142. The company has a market cap of $94.12 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.62. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $52.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 268.09%. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.05%. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

