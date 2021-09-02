Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 1,985 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in salesforce.com in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.60, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,900,466.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.17, for a total value of $4,723,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 710,921 shares of company stock valued at $176,614,595. 4.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CRM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, salesforce.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $298.92.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $4.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $264.15. 4,464,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,470,331. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.41, a P/E/G ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $248.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $275.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

Further Reading: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.