Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,091 Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,091 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $2,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 13.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,311,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,442 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 126.4% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,630,000 after acquiring an additional 528,154 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 421.4% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 554,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,608,000 after acquiring an additional 448,001 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 33.8% in the second quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,034,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,828,000 after acquiring an additional 261,034 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 237.3% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 285,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,636,000 after purchasing an additional 201,032 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.65. 340,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,762. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $101.70. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $75.89 and a fifty-two week high of $109.81.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.