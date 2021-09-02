Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 4,267 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 4,267 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 146.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 72.6% during the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

DHR stock traded up $3.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $331.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,192,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,445,619. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $192.51 and a 52 week high of $332.99. The stock has a market cap of $236.61 billion, a PE ratio of 44.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $296.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $259.26.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 12,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.40, for a total transaction of $3,611,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock worth $15,439,958. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

DHR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.93.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

