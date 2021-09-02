Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 435 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,831 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $355.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $400.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FB traded down $6.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $375.28. The stock had a trading volume of 14,761,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,605,924. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $244.13 and a 1 year high of $384.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $357.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $321.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.34, for a total value of $29,554,882.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,738,490 shares of company stock worth $962,206,161. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

