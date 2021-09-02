Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 5,289 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 89,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,941,000 after acquiring an additional 67,659 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $291,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,721 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 12.1% in the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,370,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,651,000 after purchasing an additional 148,382 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 23,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

NEE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.85.

NYSE NEE traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.48. 5,205,774 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,980,204. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41. The stock has a market cap of $169.63 billion, a PE ratio of 54.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.19.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In related news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

