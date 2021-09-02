Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 6,234 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 13.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,234 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $5,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,327,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its position in AbbVie by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 19,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,107,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $632,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 5,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.32.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ABBV stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $112.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,703,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,954,633. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.11 and a 12 month high of $121.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $112.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

