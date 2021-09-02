Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 87,931 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 49,960.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,931 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $5,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,634,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,479,000 after acquiring an additional 66,319 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 213.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 12,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 70.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

NYSE:USB traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.44. 5,304,134 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,622,110. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.67. The firm has a market cap of $83.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.14. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.17 and a one year high of $62.47.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 29.83% and a return on equity of 15.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.37.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Read More: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.