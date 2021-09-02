Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,964 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,538 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $12,576,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after buying an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in NIKE by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 23,084,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,566,329,000 after buying an additional 3,045,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,653,972,000 after buying an additional 910,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,059,373 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,469,680,000 after buying an additional 105,856 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on NIKE from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on NIKE from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

NYSE NKE traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $163.67. 4,615,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,291,700. The company has a 50 day moving average of $164.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.21 and a 52-week high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $258.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.91, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

In other news, VP Chris L. Abston sold 16,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $2,508,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $608,139.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 379,671 shares of company stock worth $60,634,427. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

