Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,130 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in BCE were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after buying an additional 185,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in BCE by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 181,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in BCE by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,927 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in BCE in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in BCE by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 178,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after purchasing an additional 7,407 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on BCE shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on BCE from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their target price on BCE from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on BCE from C$61.50 to C$63.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BCE from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.45.

Shares of NYSE BCE traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.55. 624,753 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,275,025. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.83. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.91 and a 52-week high of $52.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.13 and its 200-day moving average is $48.13.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.7011 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 127.56%.

BCE, Inc is a telecommunications and media company, which engages in the provision of communication services to residential, business, and wholesale customers. It operates through the following segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment covers integrated digital wireless voice and data communications products and services to residential and business customers.

