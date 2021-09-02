Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 191,254 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 34,538 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.2% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $75,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,477,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,274 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $807,313,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $305,321,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $263,199,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,014,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,334,541,000 after purchasing an additional 639,445 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $416.73. 2,811,550 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,916,424. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $295.04 and a 52-week high of $417.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $403.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $384.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

