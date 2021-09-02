Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 15.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,174,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DUK. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 47.2% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. 62.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DUK stock traded up $0.53 on Thursday, reaching $106.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,453,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,102,271. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $79.38 and a 52 week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 76.95%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Argus upgraded Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.62.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

