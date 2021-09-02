Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) by 20.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 260,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43,816 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Bogart Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF worth $26,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $689,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,255,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,696,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Trust Co raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. St. Louis Trust Co now owns 29,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meristem Family Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meristem Family Wealth LLC now owns 61,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,182,000 after buying an additional 9,924 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ ACWI traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $105.05. 1,206,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,362,855. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $105.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average of $101.42.

