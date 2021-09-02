Bogart Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 14.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,770 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.6% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Markel Corp purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at $478,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 26,222 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,207 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $1.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $358.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,057,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,524. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $369.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $370.80. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $401.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.