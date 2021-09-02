Bogart Wealth LLC Sells 37,790 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bogart Wealth LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 290,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 4.5% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC owned about 0.29% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $40,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 41,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF stock traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.62. The company had a trading volume of 274,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,499. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $146.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $141.69 and its 200-day moving average is $139.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Recommended Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.