Bondly (BONDLY) Price Hits $0.0014 on Major Exchanges

Bondly (CURRENCY:BONDLY) traded down 14.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. Bondly has a total market capitalization of $149,958.84 and $107,189.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bondly coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 75% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00059746 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014030 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.02 or 0.00137710 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $402.24 or 0.00814364 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.43 or 0.00047438 BTC.

About Bondly

Bondly is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. Bondly’s official message board is bondlyfinance.medium.com . The official website for Bondly is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Bondly Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the exchanges listed above.

