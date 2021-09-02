BonFi (BNF) Market Cap Hits $942,358.03

BonFi (CURRENCY:BNF) traded up 6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. BonFi has a market capitalization of $942,358.03 and $168,937.00 worth of BonFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BonFi coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BonFi has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.97 or 0.00060742 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002926 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00014230 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.96 or 0.00121545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $401.96 or 0.00814767 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00047434 BTC.

BonFi Profile

BonFi (CRYPTO:BNF) is a coin. BonFi’s total supply is 962,499,999 coins and its circulating supply is 297,418,335 coins. BonFi’s official website is bon.finance . BonFi’s official message board is medium.com/bonfiorg . BonFi’s official Twitter account is @bon_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BonFi is https://reddit.com/r/BonFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BonFi is a multilayered open finance liquidity mining service platform complemented by the AI powered BonVest, a professional cryptocurrency liquidity mining solution. This liquidity mining pool gives users exposure to a basket of underlying crypto assets. It utilizes smart contracts to lock up collateral and issue rewards based on the performance of BonVest. Through the combination of artificial intelligence and a professional cryptocurrency liquidity pool, BonFi allows users & applications to earn rewards on digital assets frictionlessly. “

BonFi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BonFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BonFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BonFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

