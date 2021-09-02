Bounty0x (BNTY) Reaches Market Cap of $296,210.72

Bounty0x (CURRENCY:BNTY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. One Bounty0x coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bounty0x has traded 16.2% higher against the dollar. Bounty0x has a total market capitalization of $296,210.72 and $55,957.00 worth of Bounty0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bounty0x alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.27 or 0.00060250 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002910 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00014279 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61.03 or 0.00125608 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $390.72 or 0.00804179 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00047628 BTC.

Bounty0x Profile

BNTY is a coin. It launched on December 15th, 2017. Bounty0x’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 232,720,097 coins. The official website for Bounty0x is bounty0x.io . Bounty0x’s official Twitter account is @bounty0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bounty0x is /r/Bounty0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bounty0x is an Etherem-based bounty program management platform. Bounty0x acts as an intermediary, enabling start ups to post bounty programs and users to receive income for completing bounty tasks. BNTY is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Bounty0x's platform. “

Buying and Selling Bounty0x

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bounty0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bounty0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bounty0x using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bounty0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bounty0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.