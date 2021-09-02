BoutsPro (BOUTS) Market Cap Achieves $339,289.86

BoutsPro (CURRENCY:BOUTS) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 2nd. BoutsPro has a total market capitalization of $339,289.86 and approximately $29.00 worth of BoutsPro was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BoutsPro has traded up 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. One BoutsPro coin can currently be bought for about $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get BoutsPro alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00060616 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002951 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.97 or 0.00014122 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.54 or 0.00132732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $401.81 or 0.00813779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.49 or 0.00047568 BTC.

BoutsPro Profile

BoutsPro is a coin. BoutsPro’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,615,188 coins. The Reddit community for BoutsPro is /r/bouts_pro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BoutsPro’s official website is www.bouts.pro . BoutsPro’s official Twitter account is @boutspro and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BoutsPro is a martial arts-related Blockchain-based platform. Its objective is to integrate the blockchain into the martial arts economy, automatizing payments for sponsorships, prizes or events/tournaments, and spread the martial arts through the global community, from the amateur to the professional stages. The BOUTS token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the BoutsPro. It is a utility token that is expected to power the platform and serve as a mean to exchange value within the community. “

BoutsPro Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoutsPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoutsPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoutsPro using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoutsPro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoutsPro and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.