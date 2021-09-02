BOX Token (BOX) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

BOX Token (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 17.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. In the last seven days, BOX Token has traded 14.5% lower against the dollar. BOX Token has a total market capitalization of $1.99 million and $11.00 worth of BOX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BOX Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0199 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BOX Token alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00014076 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $248.81 or 0.00503290 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001039 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000762 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token Profile

BOX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on May 16th, 2018. BOX Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,776,753 coins. The Reddit community for BOX Token is /r/boxla888 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BOX Token’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BOX Token is box.la . The official message board for BOX Token is medium.com/@boxla888

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling BOX Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOX Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.