BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) Short Interest Update

BP Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:BPMP) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, an increase of 15.0% from the July 29th total of 956,700 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 500,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPMP shares. UBS Group lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $16.00 to $13.70 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BP Midstream Partners from $11.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jonestrading lowered BP Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.31.

Shares of BPMP stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 10.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.27. BP Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $15.77.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.03). BP Midstream Partners had a net margin of 134.24% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The company had revenue of $29.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.11 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that BP Midstream Partners will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th were paid a $0.3475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.58%. BP Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.10%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBW Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 0.7% in the second quarter. NBW Capital LLC now owns 232,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,367,000 after buying an additional 1,686 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 37.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 15,907 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of BP Midstream Partners in the second quarter valued at about $16,276,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 8.0% in the second quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 242,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BP Midstream Partners by 7.8% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.93% of the company’s stock.

About BP Midstream Partners

BP Midstream Partners LP engages in the operation, development, and acquisition of pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of interests in entities that own crude oil, natural gas, refined products and diluent pipelines, and refined product terminals. The company was founded on May 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

