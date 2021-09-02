Brady (NYSE:BRC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.120-$3.320 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.28 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.28 billion.Brady also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.12-3.32 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE:BRC traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.04. 760 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,060. Brady has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.91.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). Brady had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Brady news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of Brady stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

