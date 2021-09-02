Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.12-3.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.14. Brady also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.120-$3.320 EPS.

Shares of NYSE BRC traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.04. 760 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.84. Brady has a one year low of $37.47 and a one year high of $61.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.91.

Brady (NYSE:BRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $306.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.71 million. Brady had a net margin of 11.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Brady will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

BRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brady from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, Director Frank W. Harris sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $55,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,675.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brady stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 222,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,917 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.43% of Brady worth $12,447,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corp. engages in the manufacture and market of specialty materials and identification solutions that determines and protects premises, products, and people. The firm operates through the Identification Solutions (IDS) and Workplace Safety (WPS) segments. The IDS segment offers industrial and healthcare identification products.

