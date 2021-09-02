Bridge Mutual (BMI) Market Cap Reaches $38.98 Million

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001273 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. Bridge Mutual has a market cap of $38.98 million and $306,397.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065251 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.47 or 0.00134138 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.94 or 0.00157303 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.81 or 0.07575832 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,577.26 or 1.00055353 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.84 or 0.00806948 BTC.

About Bridge Mutual

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,818,805 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Bridge Mutual Coin Trading

