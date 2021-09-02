British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,568.44 ($46.62).

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BATS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,700 ($48.34) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of British American Tobacco stock opened at GBX 2,707 ($35.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £62.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,736.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,737.10. British American Tobacco has a 12-month low of GBX 2,422.50 ($31.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,961.50 ($38.69).

In other British American Tobacco news, insider Karen Guerra bought 2,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,705 ($35.34) per share, for a total transaction of £68,220.10 ($89,130.00).

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

