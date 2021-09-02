Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Britvic plc (LON:BVIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 975.71 ($12.75).

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BVIC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.45) price target on shares of Britvic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price objective on shares of Britvic in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 1,030 ($13.46) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Britvic from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 950 ($12.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of LON:BVIC opened at GBX 977.50 ($12.77) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 29.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 973.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 911.92. Britvic has a one year low of GBX 717 ($9.37) and a one year high of GBX 1,018 ($13.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 219.59, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

