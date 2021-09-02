Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.95 EPS

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.01 by $0.95, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

AVGO traded down $1.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $491.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,630,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,845,510. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $480.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $470.05. The company has a market cap of $201.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.84, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom has a 1 year low of $343.48 and a 1 year high of $507.85.

Get Broadcom alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be paid a $3.60 dividend. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVGO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $528.00 target price (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $499.83.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Recommended Story: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.