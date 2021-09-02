Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.38.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BNL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

BNL opened at $27.44 on Thursday. Broadstone Net Lease has a fifty-two week low of $15.90 and a fifty-two week high of $27.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.45 and its 200 day moving average is $22.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.38.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 2.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.34%.

In related news, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BNL. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 1st quarter worth about $2,374,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 129.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 314,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,368,000 after acquiring an additional 177,483 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 273.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 133,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 97,960 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the 2nd quarter worth about $946,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 45,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.85% of the company’s stock.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

