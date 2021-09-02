Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.93 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.97 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.89. Addus HomeCare posted earnings per share of $0.76 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.33 to $3.62. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.82 to $4.14. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.01. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.68% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The firm had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

In other news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.74, for a total value of $95,821.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $1.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $92.17. The company had a trading volume of 55,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,434. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $87.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.65. Addus HomeCare has a one year low of $80.32 and a one year high of $129.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 38.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

