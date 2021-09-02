Brokerages Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to Post -$0.38 EPS

Analysts predict that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will post earnings of ($0.38) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.38) to ($0.37). Applied DNA Sciences posted earnings of ($0.82) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.83) to ($1.82). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.50) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.32). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 44.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,116 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 12,308 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 52.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 92,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the second quarter valued at $100,000. 7.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

APDN stock opened at $5.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.00. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

