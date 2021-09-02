Brokerages Anticipate ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Brokerages expect ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) to report $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for ASGN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.07 billion. ASGN posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ASGN will report full-year sales of $3.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.94 billion to $4.00 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $4.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.12 billion to $4.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ASGN.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $974.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.25 million. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

ASGN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Hanson reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ASGN in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

In related news, Director Mariel A. Joliet sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.68, for a total transaction of $233,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore S. Hanson sold 45,098 shares of ASGN stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total value of $4,662,682.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,250 shares of company stock worth $5,807,527. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in ASGN during the second quarter worth about $29,000. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ASGN by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 51,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in ASGN by 401.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 652 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASGN during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ASGN opened at $112.78 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.75. ASGN has a 1-year low of $61.70 and a 1-year high of $114.22. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 2.19.

About ASGN

ASGN, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and professional services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields in the commercial and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technical, scientific, digital, and creative services and solutions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

