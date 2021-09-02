Brokerages Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $722.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) to post sales of $722.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $702.00 million to $737.40 million. Central Garden & Pet reported sales of $675.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full year sales of $3.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.27 billion to $3.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.34 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 15.62%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CENTA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Central Garden & Pet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

NASDAQ CENTA opened at $41.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.68. Central Garden & Pet has a 12 month low of $33.13 and a 12 month high of $55.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 0.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $80,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $56,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1,422.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

