Brokerages Anticipate Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $128.23 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) to post sales of $128.23 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Northwest Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $126.90 million and the highest is $130.10 million. Northwest Bancshares reported sales of $140.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northwest Bancshares will report full-year sales of $520.81 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $510.60 million to $543.88 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $512.13 million, with estimates ranging from $509.00 million to $514.18 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Northwest Bancshares.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.04). Northwest Bancshares had a net margin of 27.46% and a return on equity of 10.71%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NWBI. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.51 price target for the company. B. Riley cut shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $16.00 to $13.51 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.60.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.41 per share, with a total value of $134,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,709. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWBI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 210.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,288,544 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,619,000 after purchasing an additional 873,028 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,577,185 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $185,192,000 after purchasing an additional 471,301 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 194.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 651,673 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $9,417,000 after purchasing an additional 430,720 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares in the first quarter worth approximately $3,786,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,309,559 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $33,373,000 after acquiring an additional 194,088 shares during the period. 57.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NWBI opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.97. Northwest Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.84 and a twelve month high of $15.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.18%. Northwest Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is 73.39%.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

