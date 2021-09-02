Brokerages Anticipate Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.17 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) to post $8.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Plains GP’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.16 billion and the lowest is $6.08 billion. Plains GP reported sales of $5.83 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 40.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year sales of $35.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $31.58 billion to $38.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $34.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.61 billion to $38.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Plains GP.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Plains GP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Plains GP from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Plains GP from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Plains GP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.86.

PAGP stock opened at $9.82 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.29. Plains GP has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -982.00 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.24%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAGP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 9,023.6% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 13,244,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $124,496,000 after buying an additional 13,099,116 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Inc grew its stake in Plains GP by 14.0% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,409,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $112,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,705 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 23.7% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 8,256,312 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,609,000 after buying an additional 1,582,335 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 31.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,891,813 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $94,229,000 after buying an additional 1,871,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 2,156.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 7,612,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $90,897,000 after buying an additional 7,275,478 shares during the last quarter. 63.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services primarily for crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas through its indirect investment in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, Facilities and Supply and Logistics.

