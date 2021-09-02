Brokerages Anticipate SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $124.02 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that SFL Co. Ltd. (NYSE:SFL) will announce $124.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SFL’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $112.20 million to $135.83 million. SFL reported sales of $115.77 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SFL will report full year sales of $473.55 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $446.12 million to $500.99 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $499.52 million, with estimates ranging from $449.00 million to $550.03 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow SFL.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The shipping company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.69 million. SFL had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a positive return on equity of 9.91%. SFL’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on SFL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DNB Markets upgraded SFL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. B. Riley increased their target price on SFL from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.17.

NYSE:SFL opened at $8.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.95 and a beta of 1.06. SFL has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $9.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. SFL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.18%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SFL. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SFL during the second quarter worth approximately $10,380,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $8,904,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 206.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,337,357 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $10,231,000 after purchasing an additional 901,063 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SFL by 489.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,077,174 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after purchasing an additional 894,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SFL in the 1st quarter valued at $4,191,000. 24.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SFL

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. It operate through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

