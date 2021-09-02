Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.17 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) will report sales of $2.17 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.15 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.19 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.68 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $8.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $9.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. Sirius XM had a net margin of 2.93% and a negative return on equity of 62.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SIRI. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.59.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.31 on Thursday. Sirius XM has a 12 month low of $4.95 and a 12 month high of $8.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.26. The company has a market cap of $25.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.20, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Sirius XM announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 7.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Sirius XM news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 214,948 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.62, for a total value of $1,422,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 767.3% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Sirius XM by 34.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Sirius XM during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Sirius XM by 102.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.24% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

