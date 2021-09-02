Brokerages Anticipate ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) to announce $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 9.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,443.6% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 510,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 477,361 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,019 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 241.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 190,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

ZTO opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.34. ZTO Express has a twelve month low of $25.23 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Company Profile

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

