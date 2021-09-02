Brokerages Expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to Announce $0.53 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.55. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.16).

AIRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Apartment Income REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.90.

Shares of NYSE:AIRC opened at $51.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion and a PE ratio of 29.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day moving average is $46.76. Apartment Income REIT has a 52 week low of $35.99 and a 52 week high of $53.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Apartment Income REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is presently 101.73%.

In other news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 6,902 shares of Apartment Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $345,169.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457,491.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,243,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,014,000 after acquiring an additional 953,421 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 71.7% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,389,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,099,283 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,773,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,975,000 after acquiring an additional 590,980 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,335,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,374,000 after acquiring an additional 234,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,885,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,582,000 after buying an additional 411,318 shares in the last quarter. 99.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

