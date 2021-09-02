Brokerages Expect Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Azure Power Global’s earnings. Azure Power Global posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 70%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Azure Power Global will report full-year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to $0.06. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.30. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Azure Power Global.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.18. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 22.67%.

AZRE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Roth Capital lowered their target price on Azure Power Global from $53.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Azure Power Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Azure Power Global from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Azure Power Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZRE. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $2,410,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $1,176,000. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 459.9% in the first quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 81,194 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,208,000 after purchasing an additional 66,692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Azure Power Global in the first quarter worth $430,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Azure Power Global by 43.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 76,107 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 22,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZRE opened at $22.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.79 and a beta of 0.74. Azure Power Global has a one year low of $18.19 and a one year high of $53.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.87.

Azure Power Global Company Profile

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

