Brokerages Expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $31.65 Million

Equities research analysts expect BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) to post $31.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.75 million and the lowest is $31.00 million. BioLife Solutions reported sales of $11.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 180.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $115.18 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $113.80 million to $116.95 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $155.49 million, with estimates ranging from $147.50 million to $170.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.15). BioLife Solutions had a net margin of 4.72% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet lowered BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on BioLife Solutions from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

Shares of NASDAQ BLFS opened at $60.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. BioLife Solutions has a twelve month low of $21.21 and a twelve month high of $60.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,008.50, a P/E/G ratio of 102.92 and a beta of 1.42.

In other BioLife Solutions news, CEO Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $417,982.67. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,614.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.90, for a total value of $389,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 220,304 shares in the company, valued at $8,569,825.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,775 shares of company stock worth $10,617,566 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneva Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $37,191,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 50.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,766,692 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,636,000 after buying an additional 590,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in BioLife Solutions by 44.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,896,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $84,425,000 after buying an additional 583,954 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth about $13,648,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BioLife Solutions by 323.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 458,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,512,000 after purchasing an additional 350,290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.31% of the company’s stock.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

