Brokerages Expect Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $764.14 Million

Brokerages expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) will post $764.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Host Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $899.48 million and the lowest is $596.10 million. Host Hotels & Resorts posted sales of $198.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 285.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts will report full year sales of $2.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HST shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.41.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $16.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.52 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 52 week low of $10.04 and a 52 week high of $18.52. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 25,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Host Hotels & Resorts by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,262,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927,779 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,801,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,240,000 after purchasing an additional 491,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at $432,000.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

