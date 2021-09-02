Brokerages Expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to Announce $0.63 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) to announce $0.63 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for JELD-WEN’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.71 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. JELD-WEN reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that JELD-WEN will report full-year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.73. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover JELD-WEN.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.37%. JELD-WEN’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JELD-WEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of JELD-WEN from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of JELD-WEN from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.44.

Shares of NYSE:JELD traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company had a trading volume of 543,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,544. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 2.50. JELD-WEN has a 12 month low of $19.60 and a 12 month high of $31.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

In other JELD-WEN news, EVP Peter Farmakis sold 84,380 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $2,365,171.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 14,883,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $424,168,179.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,005,955 shares of company stock valued at $427,605,046 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in JELD-WEN by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

JELD-WEN Company Profile

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of doors, windows, and related products. It designs, produces, and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl, aluminum windows, and related products for construction, repair, and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings.

