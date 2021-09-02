Brokerages Expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Analysts expect Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) to report earnings of $0.14 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Under Armour’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.18. Under Armour posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Under Armour will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Under Armour.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UAA. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, increased their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.32.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Under Armour by 153.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,201,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,563,901 shares during the last quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 369.5% in the 1st quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128,787 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Under Armour by 417.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,077,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482,700 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Under Armour by 2,770.4% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,058,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $30,477,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Under Armour stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.07. 4,262,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,455,621. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $10.14 and a 1 year high of $26.45. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its 200 day moving average is $22.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth.

