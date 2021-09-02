Brokerages Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) will post $10.70 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.50 million to $25.00 million. Wave Life Sciences reported sales of $3.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 210.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full year sales of $30.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.00 million to $52.80 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $46.00 million, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $100.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.17). Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 215.47% and a negative net margin of 746.67%. The business had revenue of $2.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.90 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WVE opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $329.98 million, a PE ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.37. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $4.82 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of proprietary synthetic chemistry drug. It focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of nucleic acid-based therapeutics. The company was founded by Gregory L. Verdine and Takeshi Wada on July 23, 2012 and is headquartered in Singapore.

