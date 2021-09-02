Brokerages Expect Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Western New England Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Western New England Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Western New England Bancorp.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 8.22%. The business had revenue of $20.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western New England Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WNEB. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 75.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 4,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $97,000. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Western New England Bancorp stock traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $8.79. The stock had a trading volume of 66,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,360. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Western New England Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $5.23 and a fifty-two week high of $9.24. The stock has a market cap of $205.62 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans.

