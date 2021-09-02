Brokerages Expect ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO) will announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for ZTO Express (Cayman)’s earnings. ZTO Express (Cayman) reported earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZTO Express (Cayman) will report full year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ZTO Express (Cayman).

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.02%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1,443.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 510,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,490,000 after acquiring an additional 477,361 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,330,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,746,795 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 813.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,632,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 241.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 269,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,190,000 after acquiring an additional 190,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTO opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.34. ZTO Express has a 1-year low of $25.23 and a 1-year high of $38.96. The company has a market cap of $18.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.22.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

