Brokers Issue Forecasts for Camden Property Trust’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CPT)

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.35 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.32. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $178.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.92 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.97). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 3.50%.

CPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays assumed coverage on Camden Property Trust in a report on Wednesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.81.

CPT stock opened at $152.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.01, a P/E/G ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $126.42. Camden Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $86.19 and a fifty-two week high of $153.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.76%.

In other news, COO H Malcolm Stewart sold 33,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $4,958,478.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 128,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,125,451.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 50,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total value of $6,746,100.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 285,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,005,058.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,143 shares of company stock valued at $19,165,726. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $40,000. 95.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

