Brokers Issue Forecasts for Catalent, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CTLT)

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) – William Blair raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Catalent in a research note issued on Monday, August 30th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.89 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.15. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CTLT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Catalent from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upped their price objective on Catalent from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Catalent from $142.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Catalent from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Catalent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.91.

Catalent stock opened at $133.86 on Thursday. Catalent has a fifty-two week low of $79.65 and a fifty-two week high of $133.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.28.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CTLT. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 27.5% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Catalent by 25.9% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Catalent by 31.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,979,000 after purchasing an additional 26,959 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Catalent by 95.0% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 56,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,888,000 after purchasing an additional 27,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in Catalent by 29.5% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John R. Chiminski sold 44,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.06, for a total value of $5,830,597.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Alessandro Maselli sold 993 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.05, for a total value of $112,258.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,239 shares of company stock worth $9,586,700 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

