Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) Short Interest Update

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:RA) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 398,600 shares, a drop of 13.5% from the July 29th total of 460,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 244,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 69.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,310,000 after purchasing an additional 586,991 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 18.9% in the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 234,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,129,000 after buying an additional 37,239 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 85.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 68,515 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 10.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 136,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,979,000 after acquiring an additional 13,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund by 7.3% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 94,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,471 shares during the period.

Get Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RA traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $22.32. 196,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,238. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.58. Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund has a 52 week low of $15.86 and a 52 week high of $22.70.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.199 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.70%.

About Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund

Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management North America Inc It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in securities and other instruments of companies, which includes real estate securities, infrastructure securities, and natural resources securities.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Real Assets Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.